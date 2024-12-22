Gwarube: BELA Act ready, system must catch up

President Cyil Ramaphosa authorised the Act's full implementation on Friday.





He had delayed two clauses that dealt with Language and Admissions policies... to allow for a three-month consultation process.





Speaking to reporters in Gauteng yesterday, Gwarube says more work needs to be done to ensure the system is fully prepared for the Act:





" The system needs to kick into gear and the system is not at a place where there are certain things that can be done as of yet but the president has commenced with it. So now we are moving at pace to make sure the system catches up with the announcement," says Gwarube.





"I want to ensure South Africans that I'm committed to moving with pace but we need to make sure we doing this correctly.”





She says government is ready to legally defend the Act should there any challenges:





" If there are organisations that seek to take this in review and bring it before the court of law, we then, as a government have to defend the position. We are ready to receive any legal challenges."





The Minister says draft regulations on the Act will be ready for public comment by June.



