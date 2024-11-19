Green Connection: Electricity hikes ‘simply unaffordable’

The Green Connection says the request is simply unaffordable.

The utility applied to Nersa for a 36 per cent hike in electricity prices next year.

The energy regulator's public hearings on the application are currently underway in Cape Town.





The Green Connection’s Liziwe McDaid says it's problematic that while Eskom fails to provide stable electricity, it expects customers to pay more.

"Eskom is also not considering the need to move away from coal. They seem to have their heads in the sand. They are not considering how the electricity price will increase again and how everyone will suffer the longer we delay moving to renewable energy."

Public hearings will take place in Durban on Thursday and Friday.

It will be held at Transnet's Facilities at N-Shed at the Durban Harbour.

You’ll need to carry your ID to get in the premises.





