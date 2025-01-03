GP Health probe clears Westbury Clinic of mother’s death

Singh reportedly went to Westbury clinic after experiencing labour pains last week Sunday.





According to the Gauteng Health department, she died within an hour of being admitted to the clinic's midwifery obstetric unit (MOU).





The department launched an investigation which was led by expert review from gynaecology and surgery specialists from Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital.





Spokesperson for Gauteng Health, Motaletale Modiba says the probe revealed that the correct protocols were followed by the healthcare workers at the facility.





“The postmortem report has revealed that the patient had a serious underlying condition which contributed to the deterioration of their condition within a short space of time after presenting at our health facility.”





“Given the doctor-patient confidentiality, the department is unable to expatiate further the actual medical condition of the patient. The investigating officer from the South African Police Service earlier today handed over the postmortem report to the Singh family,” added Modiba.





He said they were disappointed by unfounded allegations that were made against health staff over the incident, calling it irresponsible and unethical as it added to the pain of the grieving family.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)