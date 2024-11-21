Govt welcomes ICC arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Deif

The warrants are for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Netanyahu, Gallant, and Deif have been leading the current war in Gaza.

It was triggered by the assault on Israel by Hamas militants over a year ago that left more than 1 200 people dead, mostly civilians.

Gaza's health ministry says more than 44-thousand people have been killed in the territory since Israel began its retaliatory offensive.





READ: ICC issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant, Deif

While Israel insists Deif was killed in a strike in southern Gaza earlier this year, Hamas denies that he is dead.

South Africa's International Relations spokesperson, Chrispin Phiri, says the warrants are a significant step towards justice.

"South Africa reaffirms its commitment to international law and urges all state parties to act in accordance with their obligations in the Rome Statute.

"We call on the global community to uphold the rule of law and ensure accountability for human rights violations."





