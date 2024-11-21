Govt welcomes ICC arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Deif
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo
The South African government has welcomed the International Criminal Court's arrest warrants for Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, and Hamas leader Mohammed Deif.
The South African government has welcomed the International Criminal Court's arrest warrants for Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, and Hamas leader Mohammed Deif.
The warrants are for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity.
Netanyahu, Gallant, and Deif have been leading the current war in Gaza.
It was triggered by the assault on Israel by Hamas militants over a year ago that left more than 1 200 people dead, mostly civilians.
Gaza's health ministry says more than 44-thousand people have been killed in the territory since Israel began its retaliatory offensive.
READ: ICC issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant, Deif
While Israel insists Deif was killed in a strike in southern Gaza earlier this year, Hamas denies that he is dead.
South Africa's International Relations spokesperson, Chrispin Phiri, says the warrants are a significant step towards justice.
"South Africa reaffirms its commitment to international law and urges all state parties to act in accordance with their obligations in the Rome Statute.
"We call on the global community to uphold the rule of law and ensure accountability for human rights violations."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Happy World Hello Day! The many ways we say 'hello' in KZN
We agree that Adele and Lionel Richie did it well, but 'Hello' just does...Danny Guselli 4 hours ago
-
Yaz Plus: Here’s why the contraceptive was recalled
Bayer recalled Yaz Plus pills over a mix-up risking efficacy. Patients c...Stacey & J Sbu 4 hours ago