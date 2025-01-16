Govt: Israel, Hamas ceasefire deal ‘first step’

The agreement, reached in Qatar, is due to start on Sunday and last six weeks.





Phase one will see Israeli hostages released and Palestinian prisoners set free.





Spokesperson for the Department of International Relations and Cooperation, Chrispin Phiri, says obstacles to the delivery of humanitarian aid in Gaza must also be lifted.





"The ceasefire must lay the basis for a just peace which should include the establishment of a contiguous, independent, and viable Palestinian state."





"In accordance with the successive rulings of the ICJ, the provisional measures prescribed by the ICJ must be adhered to by the occupying power. International law and humanitarian law must be respected and upheld."





US President Joe Biden said he's "thrilled" that hostages will be reunited with their families after 15 months of fighting.





"During the next 6 weeks, Israel will negotiate the necessary arrangements to get phase 2, which is a permanent end to the war. If negotiations

take longer than 6 weeks the ceasefire continue as long as the negotiations continue."





But Adam Ma'anit - whose cousin Satch Idan was taken by Hamas in the October 7th attack - says there are still many unknowns.





“It's a very anxious time at the moment, I think it's important to be sanguine about the prospects of our hostages being returned to us. I've learned to become guarded and cautiously optimistic because of past experiences."





Aseel Baidoun, from Medical Aid for Palestinians, says she's relieved but overwhelmed.





“People are either severely malnourished, severely injured and they have no adequate health system within Gaza. So now we have huge responsibility to see if we can get more medical resources in."