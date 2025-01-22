GNU stability attracting investors, says Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa made the remarks at the World Economic Development Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Tuesday.





South Africa is seeking to attract more investors to the shores to help create employment and alleviate poverty.





"Over the last few years, the South African government has been working closely with social partners in business and in labour to address key national challenges and drive inclusive growth,”





said Ramaphosa.





"This cooperative culture and approach was taken to a higher level with the establishment of the Government of National Unity following the elections we held in May last year.





"The Government of National Unity, made up of ten political parties, has been vital to stability and inclusive governance, and has contributed to greater interest among investors in South Africa’s economic prospects.”





Ramaphosa also said South Africa's G20 presidency will focus on three themes, namely solidarity, equality and sustainable development.





The South Africa will later this year host G20 countries in attempt to address global challenges.





"It is South Africa’s firm view that these themes can best be taken forward through the collective actions of institutions like the G20 and various multilateral institutions of the world,” the president said.





"We will seek to get the G20 to focus more on how we can enhance solidarity through collective efforts to ensure that in the pursuit of progress for all, no person and no country is left behind."





The president also assured the investors that South Africa remains committed to the Just Energy Transition.





"We need to support country initiatives aimed at addressing climate change, such as the Just Energy Transition Partnership that South Africa has entered into with a number of countries of the Global North.





"As we accelerate the transition to low-carbon economies in a manner that is just and inclusive, we must recognise the damage that climate change has already wrought. And will continue to wreak."