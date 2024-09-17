Funds ‘available soon’ to fix damaged stormwater culvert in La Lucia

That's according to recently elected Ward 35 councillor Bradley Singh.

Sewage has been overflowing in the area for several weeks.

Residents have described it as a small, foul-smelling waterfall that's creating stagnant puddles.

Singh says he hopes the funds will be available soon so the problem can be fixed.

"To repair the rising main, it is going to cost us R600,000. So what the city has requested, which is the Sewer Department, that they refurbish the two rising mains at the estimated cost of R3 million, for which they are seeking approval now, but they are not going to follow the normal tender processes because that could take up to eight months.

“Hopefully, if that three million rand is approved and Ednick Msweli has already given the go-ahead for that money to be approved. So, in the next few weeks, definitely this will be resolved.”

Terry Maclarty of the Umhlanga Ratepayers Association says the spill has caused a larger issue, affecting the Umhlanga beaches.

"All the beaches along the coast are still closed; beaches are being closed for four weeks already, and it’s not good for the economy, and it’s not good for job losses, it’s not good for anything. We are pushing really hard to get the municipality to get this sorted."

eThekwini Municipality has been contacted for a response.

