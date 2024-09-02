Fuel prices drop once again in September
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
September's fuel price cuts are bound to put an extra spring in South Africans’ step.
It's been confirmed that both petrol and diesel costs will come down on Wednesday.
Mineral Resources and Energy's Robert Maake says it's the result of lower oil prices and the rand's strong performance against the US dollar.
"Both grades of petrol will decrease by 92 cents per litre, Diesel will decrease by 79cents and R1.05 Cents per litre.
Illuminating paraffin will decrease by R1.38 cents per litre, and LP gas will decrease by 10 cents a kilogram. The prices of petrol have dropped by about 3.44 cents per litre over the period.”
