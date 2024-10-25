Foundation says more safe spaces needed for men

That's the view of The Men's Foundation SA after research revealed South African men have among the lowest life expectancies in the world.

According to Stats SA, the life expectancy for men in our country is 63.

Global rankings have placed South African men 167th out of 200 countries and territories.

Significant factors include public health issues, including HIV/AIDS and TB.

But, The Men's Foundation's CEO Garron Gsell says poor mental health and prostate cancer are also among the leading causes of death in men.

According to the South African Medical Journal, prostate cancer accounts for 13% of deaths, while 17 out of 21 people who take their own lives are men.

Gsell believes men's failure to seek help is due to the stigma and fear of being vulnerable.

"The 'head in the sand' approach is one of the big challenges that needs to be addressed. You know, that stoicism of 'I'll just wait it out, I don't need to go speak to somebody, I don't want to be perceived as being weak'. Men are using alcohol and drugs as a coping mechanism. The socialisation of men has re-entrenched that we certainly don't express ourselves in a healthy way."

He says men need more informal environments where they can be themselves.

"Over 60 per cent of men that have taken their lives have attempted to go see a mental health professional. What we are doing with our Brovember campaign, what we call the shoulder-to-shoulder conversation, is creating these safe spaces in barber shops and for personal trainers by training barbers and trainers to have these conversations. For men to feel vulnerable, the safe spaces are so vital."





