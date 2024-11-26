Foot-and-mouth disease spreads to uPhongola

The Agriculture Department's Director of Animal Health, Dr Mpho Maja, says KZN and the Eastern Cape have been the hardest-hit provinces over the past six months.

"Since the outbreak in 2021, KZN has recorded 133 active outbreaks in dip tanks in that area. This includes small-scale farmers, game reserves and a few commercial farmers."

Maja says the spread of foot-and-mouth has led to a review by the department of the management of the disease.

She says strict movement controls remain in place in KZN to prevent further spread of the disease.

"We urge farmers to maintain strict biosecurity measures. They should know the origin and health status of the cattle they buy. Make sure that you keep your animal separated from those whose health status isn't known," says Maja.

"If these could be attained by the livestock owners, we will be able to contain the outbreak."