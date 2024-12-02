‘Foolhardy’ of ANC not to take stock of losses, party admit

She spoke to the media on Monday at a meeting between the National Working Committee and the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Executive Committee in Boksburg.





Bhengu-Motsiri said the session was convened to address the state of the organisation in the province.





The ANC had a poor showing in the May elections, failing to secure a national majority and falling below the 50% mark for the first time.





In KZN, the party's support fell to 17% - mainly due to the rise of former president Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe Party

This led to calls for the dissolution of provincial leadership structures.





However, Bhengu-Motsiri emphasised the party’s commitment to rebuilding and strengthening its provincial structures.





"It would be foolhardy for the ANC not to take real stock in terms of our electoral losses and its impact on the state of organisation in the province. So this is exactly the exercise we're embarking upon to strengthen KwaZulu-Natal.





“Various scenarios are being considered, and we will eventually outline the decision once the National Executive Committee meeting has taken place.





So, in a nutshell, we are not strong in KZN and we are not strong enough to withstand a number of challenges that any political organisation faces.





“We are looking at all provinces with a view to identifying where we remain strong and solid but also where there are cheating challenges," said Bhengu-Motsiri.





The NWC will not only focus on KZN, but also on Gauteng – where it only managed 34% of the vote in May.





"We do have other provinces that are of concern that we are looking at, but for these two provinces, it was necessary for us to do so. Science and logic will tell you that to be able to make it in terms of any election, you need KwaZulu-Natal.





“Not just make it in an election but to be able to actually govern effectively and to be able to drive any agenda in our case it's a transformation agenda.





“These provinces have a particular contribution to make to that discourse," she said.





She also acknowledged rumours suggesting that some of its members might be aligned with the MK Party.





It comes amid claims that staunch supporters of former president Zuma could still hold positions within ANC structures while allegedly preparing to shift allegiance to the MK Party ahead of the local government elections.





She said the ANC will not second-guess its members based on speculation.





"We have been made to believe that we are having people who we said to be working for the MK party. We are not really in the business of hounding people and second-guessing our own leaders and members.





“We believe that those that don't find pleasure in the ANC anymore are free to go to whichever party. We fought for this democracy.





“We can't be the ones that are subverting it in any way, including conspiring on people that are said to be part of the MK party," said Bhengu-Motsiri.