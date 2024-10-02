Food retailers prompted to regularly check expiry dates
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
An agricultural expert says retailers should regularly check the expiration dates of food products on their shelves to avoid possible bacterial contamination.
UKZN's Tafadzwa Mabhaudhi's remarks follow the death of three children in the Eastern Cape last week over suspected food poisoning.
The children, aged one to four, had eaten Top Score Vanilla-flavoured Instant porridge bought at a Spar store in Mdantsane.
The retail giant has since recalled the product manufactured in Namibia while an investigation gets underway.
READ: Food safety concern after children die from suspected food poisoning
Mabhaudhi says while the circumstances of the deaths are unclear, regular food inspections should be enforced.
"Ensure that you pick up on all the products that are getting through into the market, whether it is informal or informal, but the gap is reinforcing or strengthening the capacity to monitor and enforce regulations at all levels.”
