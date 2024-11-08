Ezimbokodweni bridge passed routine checks in February

The bridge over Ezimbokodweni River, near Amanzimtoti, was closed to traffic this week after it partially collapsed.

Deputy Transport Minister, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, was briefed on Thursday by SANRAL engineers who handed over a preliminary report on damage assessments

He says it will be sent to Minister Barbara Creecy.

"As part of the routine assessments in February, the bridge passed with 98 percent, indicating that structurally all is well.

SANRAL endeavours to restore traffic on this carriageway within a period of three to four weeks. It is our plea to the public to please exercise patience. We recognise the inconvenience."

Engineers say the carriageway is due for an upgrade next year. According to Hlengwa, the damage was not caused by floods.

"This is wear and tear. They've taken me down underneath to show us what the problem is. They are going to be doing a wholesale restoration of those elements on this bridge.

"But above and beyond we are expecting that there will be further work in the upgrade project which SANRAL is going to be undertaking on this road."













