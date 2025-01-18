Ezemvelo KZN search for lions after livestock killings

In a statement, Ezemvelo says two teams will return to Gluckstadt today, after a search last night yielded no results.





Spokesperson, Musa Mntambo says they intend to use a helicopter as the wild cats are believed to hiding in a dense bush.





Mntambo says they believe, they are looking for three lions and are not sure at this stage where they came from.





" There have been three recently confirmed sightings of lions in Gluckstadt area which is under the AbaQulusi Municipality.





The sightings have been reported in the areas under Inkos Zondo and Inkosi Zulu.





"Additionally, three cattle have been reported killed by lions in the area recently . These incidents have raised concerns about the safety of both residents and their livestock.



