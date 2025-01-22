Expert: US exit from WHO may hit SA

"The impact on South Africa might be funding shortfalls that might jepordise the health programmes in South Africa. It can effect disease such as HIV/AIDS, TB and Malaria,” says Dr Angelique Coetzee.





US president Donald Trump ordered the country's exit from the health agency shortly after returning to power on Monday.





He cited the organisation's failure to handle the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the reasons behind the move.





Coetzee says the decision will also influence the global distribution of vaccines.





"Mechanisms like Covax potentially affecting South Africa's access to vaccines. The US has had a complex relationship with Covax."









Meanwhile, the W.H.O.'s Tarik Jasarevic, says constructive dialogue is needed to maintain a partnership with the US.





" The participation of the United States and other states, WHO has over the last 7 years implemented the largest reforms in it's history to transform out accountability, cost effectiveness and impact in countries. This work continues."