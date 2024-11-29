Ex SA cricketers in court for match-fixing

The Hawks say Ethy Mbhalati, Thami Tsolekile and Lonwabo Tsotsobe were involved in the scheme during the 2015/2016 domestic T20 Ram Slam Challenge.





They were arrested on separate days this month.





Mbhalati was arrested last week Monday and appeared in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.





Tsolekile and Tsotsobe were taken into custody on Thursday and Friday.





They both appeared in court in Pretoria on Friday and were charged with five counts of corruption.





The Hawks say someone blew the whistle on the alleged match-fixing in October 2016.





READ: Jansen stars for South Africa as Sri Lanka crumble to 42 all





"The matter was first reported by Cricket South Africa’s Anti-Corruption Officer after suspicions of match-fixing emerged involving former Protea player Mr Gulam Bodi," says Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale.





"Investigations revealed that Mr Bodi approached several players to participate in fixing three T20 Ram Slam matches, working in collusion with bookmakers from India. On that case, the DPCI ensured that Mr Gulam Bodi was arrested in July 2018, pleaded guilty to eight counts of corruption, and was sentenced to five years' direct imprisonment in October 2019."





"The other accused, Mr Jean Symes who was arrested in May 2021, pleaded guilty to one count of corruption, and was sentenced to four years' imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years.





"Whilst the third accused, Mr Pumi Matshikwe who was arrested in February 2022, pleaded guilty to one count of corruption and was sentenced to six years' imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)



