eThekwini Mayor says planned water cuts a directive from national govt

The instructions are to reduce water extractions from the Umgeni system.

On Thursday, Xaba outlined the city's year-long water curtailment plans at a briefing at Durban City Hall.

Water rationing and the installation of restrictors in water meters will begin next Thursday.

Xaba said water demand in eThekwini far exceeds supply, with residents consuming an average of 268 litres per person per day, which is significantly above the standard of 173 litres.

He explained that uMngeni-uThukela Water must reduce extraction to the licensed level of 470 million cubic meters per year, which is an 8.4% reduction.

"The directive from the department requires the value to be reduced to 1287.7 mega litres of water per day, which is a reduction of 118 mega litres a day,” the mayor said.





Xaba says rapid urbanisation, ageing infrastructure, and illegal connections contribute to the demand.

He said several interventions have been implemented to ensure residents aren't adversely affected.

"Metering all unmetered consumers, improve turnaround time in repairing leaks and pipe bursts through the deployment of ward-based plumbers, community education in water conservation, disconnection of illegal connections and water rationing where demand is too high or exceeds available supply."

Xaba will meet weekly with his team to review reports and assess progress on infrastructure upgrades and repairs.

He urged residents to use water sparingly to help the city reduce consumption.



