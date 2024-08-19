eThekwini ratepayers optimistic after meeting new mayor

Members of the group met with Mayor Cyril Xaba and department heads on Friday.





The ratepayers raised concerns in April about inconsistencies in the billing system and ongoing water supply issues.





The association’s Ish Prahladh says the mayor assured them that all department representatives will meet with them individually to address their concerns.





READ: eThekwini ramping up efforts to address E.coli at beaches





"I am very confident with the new mayor that we are going to get eThekwini right. There will definitely be change, because the mayor is very happy to work the Ratepayers' and Residents' Association and I think that is one plus. Every department will be address us and all our issues sorted.





"The billing system, sewer, water, electricity and the way he spoke to the Ratepayers' and Residents' Association we feel very good about it."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)