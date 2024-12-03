eThekwini councillors seeking ‘Bombay’ remark culprit

It happened during a debate on a monument honouring the arrival of indentured labourers in South Africa in November 1860.

DA councillor Yogis Govender had finished her speech when an unidentified councillor remarked, “You must go back to Bombay”.

Nyawose immediately condemned the comment, saying such behaviour reflected badly on the council.

During Monday's sitting, Nyawose said they had tried to investigate the culprit's identity using the live stream recording - but hit a dead end.

"Since on the live stream link it was not possible to identify the alleged councillor and since our cameras do not focus on council members who have not been recognised by the Speaker to debate - on the voice recording, councillors heard very clearly. However, it has been difficult to identify the councillor’s voice."





Action SA's Zwakele Mncwango strongly rejected the investigation report tabled by the Speaker.

"I did say it came from the ANC bench because I can hear it came from that side, although I could not see the person. It becomes the responsibility to say within the ANC caucus they must be able to identify the person.

Ward 95 Councillor Thokozani Xulu rose to hit back at Mncwango's accusation.

"If councillor Mncwango saw who said those words he could be the one assisting. I saw this person utter these words other than speculate."

ANC eThekwini caucus leader Nkosenhle Madlala has distanced the party from the slur and encouraged the Speaker's office to unmask the person who made the utterance.

