Eskom Tariff hikes: New KZN public hearings venue announced

The public consultation process was meant to take place last week.

However, it was postponed after a last-minute venue change could not accommodate those who came out.

Desmond Dsa from the South Durban Community Environmental Alliance says they will be there.

READ: KZN residents set to voice concerns over Eskom tariff hike

"People are concerned about the high electricity tariffs, these people want to take people's money without consulting with them. We think Nersa's board should be changed. Powerful change, we have the new government of GNU, that's why Nersa should be changed as well.

"I'm concerned about the people of this country, and also I'm concerned of the damage that these people have in this country. Probably we can get to the bottom of why there is this constant increase and why Nersa is accommodating Eskom."

