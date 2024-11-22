Eskom says on standby to help as meter deadline looms

With the deadline approaching for prepaid electricity customers to update their meters, Eskom in KwaZulu-Natal says officers will be on hand this weekend to help those struggling with the recoding.





Officials say meters using Key Revision Number 1 will no longer accept electricity tokens after Sunday.





They have to be upgraded to Key Revision Number two, or the machines will become inoperable.





It will cost the customer R12 000 to replace a meter if it stops working.





Eskom in KZN's Timothy Ngcobo says the number of customers who still needed to do the upgrade over a week ago has significantly dropped.





"All those [who have bought tokens] have received their tokens and they are continuing lives. There is the exception of plus or minus six-hundred-thousand [customers], many of whom are now coming forward, buying electricity. They could not get their codes to recode their meters because they were not buying electricity."

Ngcobo says they are aware there's panic among some customers are unsure whether their meters have been switched over.





"You can check your meter by punching the twenty-digit number: 1844 6744 0738 4377 2416. If the screen shows 2 or 2.2, it means you do not have to worry.





If it shows it shows 1 or 1.2, then you need to quickly buy an electricity token so that you can get the 40 digit numbers [two sets of 20-digits] to recode your meter.









Customers needing help can call Eskom on 086 003 7566













