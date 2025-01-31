Eskom warns of possible load shedding

However, after 10 months of no blackouts, spokesperson Daphne Mokwena insists this is only a temporary setback.

She says they are still implementing Eskom's general recovery plan.

"This is a potentially temporary setback. Load shedding is largely behind us due to the structural improvements in our generation fleet. However, over the past seven days, we have experienced several breakdowns that require extended repair times.





"This has necessitated the use of all our emergency reserves, which now need to be replenished. Consequently, we are closely monitoring the status of our current emergency reserves, and loadshedding up to Stage 4 may be implemented over the weekend.”

The news comes after Eskom was granted a tariff hike of 12% this year.





