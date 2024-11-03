Escaped lion recaptured in Mbombela

The lion was captured on Saturday morning after a three-day long search.





Mpumalanga Tourism’s Simphiwe Shungube told Jacaranda FM News that they cannot confirm which animal facility the lion escaped from.





“At this stage we cannot confirm, we are still trying to further out where the lion escaped. Our experts are still with finding the facility the lion escaped from.





The wildcat was also spotted near The Rest Estate last Wednesday.





According to MTPA, the lion was captured safely without any injuries and has since been moved to the holding pen for further management.





Shungube said they will take swift and decisive action in situations where wild animals have escaped and are posing a risk to residents.





“Once an animal escaped from Kruger or private nature reserves, it’s our responsibility as the Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency to assist by making that the community is safe, capture the animal and take it to the park,” Shungube added.