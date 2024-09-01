ERRA welcomes eThekwini decision to write off debts of deceased estates
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
The eThekwini Ratepayers and Residents Association has welcomed the city's decision to erase the debts of deceased estates.
Mayor Cyril Xaba told a full council meeting this week that they will be writing off the debts of deceased estates valued under R1 million.
He said the estate must b for a residential household and not a business, and that the debt should be older than 24 months.
The association's Ish Praladh says the move will bring a great deal of relief.
"We are happy with that that direction eThekwini is going. Whoever takes the property and continues to pay the new debt is much better positioning."
