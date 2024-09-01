ERRA welcomes eThekwini decision to write off debts of deceased estates

Mayor Cyril Xaba told a full council meeting this week that they will be writing off the debts of deceased estates valued under R1 million.





He said the estate must b for a residential household and not a business, and that the debt should be older than 24 months.





The association's Ish Praladh says the move will bring a great deal of relief.





"We are happy with that that direction eThekwini is going. Whoever takes the property and continues to pay the new debt is much better positioning."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)