Energy Expert: SA needs standardised tariff structure

"The increases must not only be stopped or abandoned, the tariffs must actually come down. I am making this point over and over because eventually it will have to be accepted," said Tshepo Kgadima.



Parliament has given a DA request for a debate on Eskom's tariff application the thumbs up.



According to the party, the utility is asking Nersa for a 36% hike, over three financial years.



It is understood the proposed increase is part of Eskom's efforts to recover some R8 billion in lost revenue.



Kgadima says these exorbitant increases need to stop.



"Electricity is supposed to be R1,16 excluding VAT so that tariff must be R1,16 a kilowatt-hour. Bring it down to R1,16 a kilowatt-hour because the cost of generating, transmitting and distributing electricity is 87 cents."









