Educor colleges re-registered, Higher Education announces
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
Colleges owned by private education provider Educor have been re-registered.
Higher Education Director-General Nkosinathi Sishi made the announcement on Monday.
Damelin, City Varsity, Icesa City Campus and Lyceum College were de-registered earlier this year over failure to submit audited financial statements.
"After consideration on humanitarian grounds by the minster of the consequences the closer of institution the Minster took a decision that the institution be re-registered," said Higher Education Director-General Nkosinathi Sishi.
