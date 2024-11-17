Economist: GNU leads to revised rating

Rating agency Standard and Poor’s Global has revised South Africa’s outlook from stable to positive.





S&P says increased political stability following our general elections could boost private investment and GDP growth.





In 2017, South Africa's sovereign credit rating was downgraded to junk status due to political instability.





Dr Azar Jammine says the review is good news for the country.





"This is all providing investor confidence that South African's economic growth will improve and as a result government tax revenues will rise and that improves the financial stability of the country and will lead to interest rates being lower."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)