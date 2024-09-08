Early reading skills start at home, expert say

Dr Seago Maapola says by reading to our children as guardian and parents we are able to expose them to preliteracy skills and announciating certain words using the tone of our voices to express emotion.







"They learn all of that and by the time they get to school, they have the vocabulary and they have the understanding of how to read."









Today marks International Literacy Day.





Recent stats from the 2023 reading barometer reveal that three in five homes don't have access to picture books and that 65 percent of children don't have access to either fiction or non-fiction books.





September is also National Literacy Month in South Africa.





Dr Maapola says children benefit from having their parents read to them.





" When we do read to our children as parents, we need to ensure that we are asking them questions about we've read. Often I say this and parents are thinking where are we going to find the time to read to my child.





"It does not have to take an hour out of your day, it can be reading a paragraph a day, asking questions based on that paragraph and your child will be able to understand what is happening."