Durban taxi drivers battle looting attempts during strike
Updated | By Nushera Soodyal
eThekwini metro police say taxi drivers who were protesting in central Durban on Monday thwarted attempts to loot shops in the CBD.
Metro police spokesperson Boysie Zungu says some people who were not part of the demonstration tried to use it as an opportunity to raid some stores.
"No looting took place although people tried to do that but the leadership of taxis stopped them. They stopped saying this is going to spoil our strike."
During Monday morning's protest, taxi operators disrupted traffic on several busy routes, including Sandile Thusi, Umgeni and Osbourne roads, by blockading them with their vehicles and burning debris.
"There are major complaints that Operation Shanela from the Department of Transport is impounding their vehicles and charging them for permits, so that why they embarked on this protest.
"Police were there, it was a non-violent strike although there was burring of fire in the middle of the road, but police intervened."
Zungu says no arrests were made.
