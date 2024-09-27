Durban school will soon open after 20 year delay
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
A community in Ntuzuma that has been waiting more than 20
years for a school to be built, will soon be able to enter its doors.
Renovations were meant to begin at the Faith Mlaba school in 2002 and in 2013.
However, due to several challenges, including disputes between illegal land invaders, construction was unable to get underway.
The school accommodates about 700 pupils.
The project resumed a year ago but was disrupted yet again due to non-payment of contractors.
KZN Public Works MEC, Martin Meyer conducted an oversight visit at the school today.
READ: KZN Education welcomes move to install pre-paid meters at schools
Meyer says more than 6 million rand was used to build the school.
"This project is coming in within budget slightly overtime because things happen unfortunately, but it was done repurposing and it was also done using the professionals within the department, no consultant was used for this projects which meant a huge saving in all the money we had for this project could be used on actually building a school for the children."
