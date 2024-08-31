Durban man killed in ‘freak accident’

Reaction Unit's Vinod Singh says they were called out to a home on Friday night after the man was struck by his own vehicle.





Singh says they found the 24-year-old, trapped under the car.





“Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) received a call for assistance after a silver Toyota Corolla rolled down a steep driveway and crushed the driver who was in the process of returning to his vehicle after opening the driveway gate.





“Reaction Officers were immediately dispatched and on arrival at approximately 19:11, discovered the man’s body trapped under the vehicle. The eThekwini Fire & Rescue Services were summoned.





“Firefighters utilised hydraulic equipment to lift the vehicle and remove the deceased from under the car.





