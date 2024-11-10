Durban Chamber backs plan to revitalise unused buildings
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
The Durban Chamber of Commerce says it is
willing to work with all spheres of government to develop incentives and other
ways to attract business back to the city.
The Durban Chamber of Commerce says it is willing to work with all spheres of government to develop incentives and other ways to attract business back to the city.
President Prasheen Maharaj has been commenting on a recent deal to rehabilitate unused buildings in eThekwini.
The municipality and the Public Works Department on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding to release at least 50 problematic buildings for repurposing.
Maharaj says a strong partnership with the private sector is needed.
"We believe we can restore and repurpose abandoned buildings and ensure that the buildings comply with city regulations. We can foster a collaboration for urban development strategies that supports sustainable urban regeneration and socio-economic development."
READ: eThekwini signs deal to rehabilitate hijacked, vacant buildings
Mike Sutcliffe, eThekwini's former municipal manager, has praised the move, saying it will also be beneficial to the public, particularly the homeless and victims of gender-based violence.
"There are big investments coming into the city. There are lot of developments throughout the city that you will find in the next three years, and these are very important.
"Some of them are going to help homeless people. We've got vulnerable people. We've got women who are affected because of GBV. We need shelter," said Sutcliffe.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Remote work: Are you being underpaid for your talent?
Are remote workers getting shortchanged just for living elsewhere?Stacey & J Sbu 2 days, 1 hour ago
-
Carol Ofori speaks to cybersecurity expert about Shashi Naidoo robbery
How did thieves access Shashi Naidoo's banking apps and how can we prote...Carol Ofori 2 days, 2 hours ago