 DR Congo withdraws Al Jazeera reporters' accreditation
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

DR Congo withdraws Al Jazeera reporters' accreditation

Updated | By AFP

Jazeera journalists in the African nation after the channel broadcast an interview with the commander of an armed group fighting the government, according to a document seen Friday by AFP.

Palestinian Authority suspends Al Jazeera broadcasts
Al Jazeera broadcasts

Communication Minister Patrick Muyaya said in an email sent to the broadcaster's management in Qatar on Thursday that the government was scrapping "all reporting authorisations" issued to Al Jazeera journalists.

Al Jazeera recently broadcast an interview with Bertrand Bisinwa, leader of M23, a Rwandan-backed armed group that has been seizing territory in the east of the country and battling government forces.

In a press briefing on Thursday, Muyaya accused Al Jazeera of producing an interview with the head of a "terrorist movement".

It said the interview was not carried out by a journalist but by an unaccredited pro-Rwanda activist.

newswatch new banner 3

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.