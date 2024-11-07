Disability advocate: Legislation inaccessible to disabled

The South African Law Reform Commission has called for public input on its discussion paper on Project 148.

It aims to align South Africa's laws with international disability rights standards.

However, disability advocate Willene Holness says there is no other form of the draft bill that accommodates members of the disabled community.

"The Bill goes from page 84 up to page 119, so there are 43 sections. There is no easy-to-read version, no braille version, and no plain language version.

"So that means persons with disabilities, particularly persons with neurodevelopmental disabilities like Autism, those who are blind or sight-impaired will find it difficult to navigate the wording of the Bill in order to make submissions."

She says this is a direct infringement of their right to accessibility.

"When you speak directly to legislation that is aimed to put in place protections and fulfilments of the rights of persons with disabilities it is crucial that self-representation and consultation is at that heart of this process."

The deadline for comment submissions is 4 December.