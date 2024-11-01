 Death of kids who ate ‘contaminated food’ being investigated
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks

The Department of Social Development in KZN says samples have been taken for testing to determine what caused the deaths of two children on the south coast. 

The children, aged two and six from the Cabhane village in uMzumbe, fell ill on Monday and died the next day. 


It's believed it was after their family allegedly ate contaminated food at the weekend. 


Another child, 11, and an elderly woman, 64, were also hospitalised. 


The Department visited the family this week.  


MEC Mbali Shinga says they can't speculate the cause of death. 


"The mother of the children herself also had stomach cramps, vomiting and diarrhoea because of this unknown thing that happened. We will request that as soon as we get the test results, we will be briefing everyone. 


“The worst thing we would want to see is an outbreak because we really don't know what is it that they might have consumed."


