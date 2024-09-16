Death toll from MKP crash rises to 7

Two weeks ago, a taxi carrying 17 women from the MK party overturned and caught fire at the Ntunjambili bend, near Kranskop.

Six women died.

One of the people who initially survived died in hospital on Sunday.

The party's KZN coordinator Kwazi Mbanjwa says her mother was among the six that perished on the day of the accident.

"She had severe burn wounds because we went to see her, she was really not doing well. She got burnt when she was trying to assist her mother, she also got burnt badly."

