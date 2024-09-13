DA terminates Renaldo Gouws’ membership

Gouws is one of the DA MPs who were sworn in during the first sitting of the National Assembly following the general election in May.





However, videos emerged where he was seen making racist remarks.





The party subsequently suspended Gouws.





In a statement, the DA spokesperson Willie Aucamp said it remains committed to uphold values of accountability,non-racialism, and respect for all South Africans.





READ: DA MP Renaldo Gouws suspended for using K-word





"The Democratic Alliance can confirm that the party’s Federal Executive has unanimously resolved to terminate Mr Renaldo Gouws’ membership.





"Mr Gouws has been formally informed of this decision. He therefore forfeits his Democratic Alliance seat in Parliament.





"This decision follows a thorough investigation conducted by the DA's Federal Legal Commission into the allegations against Mr Gouws.





"The FLC found Mr Gouws guilty of contravening several sections of the DA's constitution," said Aucamp.





