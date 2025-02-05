DA says still opposed to Expropriation Act

The party says it will continue to challenge the law in court and push for it to be revisited by Parliament.

At a pre-state of the Nation Address event on Wednesday afternoon, DA leader John Steenhuisen said the party believes protecting property rights is crucial for economic growth and job creation.





READ: Presidency says eyeing Musk investment

He says they are committed to driving reforms within the government of national unity.

"We will do whatever we can to ensure that we have an expropriation bill that is in line with our constitution, and which safeguards the rights of every South African contained in section 25 of the constitution, which remains unamended.

"So, we will continue to block the ANC when it seeks to cause the country serious lasting damage."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here



We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)