 DA says still opposed to Expropriation Act
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

DA says still opposed to Expropriation Act

Updated | By Bulletin

The Democratic Alliance has reaffirmed its opposition to the Expropriation Act, calling it unconstitutional. 

DA leader John Steenhuisen
Supplied: DA Media

The party says it will continue to challenge the law in court and push for it to be revisited by Parliament. 

 

At a pre-state of the Nation Address event on Wednesday afternoon, DA leader John Steenhuisen said the party believes protecting property rights is crucial for economic growth and job creation.


READ: Presidency says eyeing Musk investment

 

He says they are committed to driving reforms within the government of national unity.

 

"We will do whatever we can to ensure that we have an expropriation bill that is in line with our constitution, and which safeguards the rights of every South African contained in section 25 of the constitution, which remains unamended. 

 

"So, we will continue to block the ANC when it seeks to cause the country serious lasting damage."


Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)

newswatch new banner 1

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.