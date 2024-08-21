DA calls for Umdoni to be placed under administration

The Democratic Alliance in Ugu says Umdoni's management failed to address several challenges, including service delivery problems and questions about the qualifications of senior managers.

Residents who protested earlier this month complained about corruption and said communities were neglected.

Cooperative Governance MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi promised to restore good governance and improve the delivery of basic services.





READ: Hlabisa: Residents of embattled eThekwini should see change within a year

The DA's Ugu constituency head, Edwin Baptie, says Cogta needs to intervene.

"The current shutdown of the Umdoni Municipality is, unfortunately, a common occurrence. there have been repeated shutdowns and service delivery failures over the past decade at least.

"The first level of failure is at the level of governance; the second is at the management level with no accountability to speak of. The decline of Umdoni is visible and tangible in all the aspects of the services that it has failed to render to acceptable standards."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)