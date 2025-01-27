Crime on the decline - Durban North CPF

"The past two shootings did have the markings of specifically targeted at these individuals. They were not a result of escalation of crime such as hijacking, robbery things like that.

"Overall, our crime stats do point that crime in the Durban North uMhlanga area has actually decreased in terms of the severity of crime," said CPF member Darryl Oliver.

Oliver has moved to allay fears following a murder in La Lucia last week.





Fifty-three-year-old PRASA manager Jacob Khoaele was gunned down on Shelbourne Avenue Thursday night.

Police are still searching for the killers.

Oliver has urged residents to stay calm, saying the incident seems to have been a targeted attack.

"It is very hard when it comes to shootings like that were very specifically targeted these individuals to work on plans to combat them when it comes to premeditated shootings. So, when you do have a premeditated, it is almost a once-off shooting, and it is very hard to deploy a resource to monitor that area. It happened once, and it is very likely it will happen again."

