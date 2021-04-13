COVID-19: Over 280 000 healthcare workers now vaccinated in SA
Updated | By Jacaranda FM
Government has continued with the Sisonke Protocol on Monday, having now vaccinated 289 787 healthcare workers against COVID-19.
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed the latest total in his daily coronavirus report that was released on Monday evening.
In his statement, Mkhize says the country reported 34 new COVID-19 related deaths.
The Eastern Cape has 13 deaths, followed by Mpumalanga with 6.
"Today, 34 more Covid-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 14, Free State 3, Gauteng 1, KwaZulu-Natal 1, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 6, North West 0, Northern Cape 0 and Western Cape 9, which brings the total to 53 356 deaths,” reads the statement.
The total number of COVID-19 cases now stands at 1 559 113.
The recovery rate is still steady at 95%.
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 12 April.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 12, 2021
Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/94n4xNHNHb
