COVID-19: Over 280 000 healthcare workers now vaccinated in SA

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed the latest total in his daily coronavirus report that was released on Monday evening.

In his statement, Mkhize says the country reported 34 new COVID-19 related deaths.

"Today, 34 more Covid-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 14, Free State 3, Gauteng 1, KwaZulu-Natal 1, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 6, North West 0, Northern Cape 0 and Western Cape 9, which brings the total to 53 356 deaths,” reads the statement.

The total number of COVID-19 cases now stands at 1 559 113.

The recovery rate is still steady at 95%.