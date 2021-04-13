 COVID-19: Over 280 000 healthcare workers now vaccinated in SA
Updated | By Jacaranda FM

Government has continued with the Sisonke Protocol on Monday, having now vaccinated 289 787 healthcare workers against COVID-19.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed the latest total in his daily coronavirus report that was released on Monday evening.

 

In his statement, Mkhize says the country reported 34 new COVID-19 related deaths.

 

 

The Eastern Cape has 13 deaths, followed by Mpumalanga with 6.

 

"Today, 34 more Covid-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 14, Free State 3, Gauteng 1, KwaZulu-Natal 1, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 6, North West 0, Northern Cape 0 and Western Cape 9, which brings the total to 53 356 deaths,” reads the statement.

 

The total number of COVID-19 cases now stands at 1 559 113.

 

The recovery rate is still steady at 95%.

