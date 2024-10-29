Court hears SRD grant regulations needs amending

The Socio-Economic Rights Institute claims millions of eligible individuals are being excluded from the grant due to some of the criteria that need to be met.

The South African Social Security Agency, the Social Development Minister and the Finance Minister are respondents in the case.

The institute's lead counsel Advocate Jason Brickhill, for the institute, told the court on Tuesday that the system needs to be fixed.





"We submit, my lord, that rests all of us a solemn responsibility as the party who says their representatives to approach this matter with the focus on the rights of the grant beneficiaries and how to fix the problems in the administration of the social relief of the distress grant.

"In light of that, we welcome the fact that national treasury has abandoned several of the technical points related to pleading, relief and the notes of motion and that we understand has conceded as part of the relief sought by the applicants."

The court is still hearing SERI's arguments.

The department is expected to present its case later.





