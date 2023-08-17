Court grants bail to man in Gauteng school assault

The 51-year-old Andries Booysen appeared in the Midrand Magistrate's Court on a charge of assault.





Booysen was seen pushing the pupil during an argument between the school's principle and the girl's mother on the school premises on Monday.





There was an alleged disagreement between the school principal and the pupil's mother, regarding the school policy in relation to the pupil's hair.





The NPA's spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwana say the case was postponed for further investigations.





"The husband to the school's principal, who is the accused in this matter, Mr Booysen, allegedly, violently pushed the learner and her mother.





"He was released on R2000 bail on condition that he must refrain from communicating or interfering with state witnesses. He will be back in court on the 2nd of October."