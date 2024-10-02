Correctional Services officials implicated in Bester saga ‘reassigned’
Updated | By Nushera Soodyal
Correctional Services Minister Pieter Groenewald says officials who delayed reporting Thabo Bester's prison escape to police have been reassigned to different positions.
Groenewald's remarks come after Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka released a report on the convicted murderer and rapist this week.
It found there was an undue delay in the way the Department handled Bester's escape.
In a statement, Groenewald says the officials have also been handed final written warnings for their failure to be prompt.
"I firmly assert that G4S be a significant responsibility for this incident. G4S was tasked with ensuring that such an escape did not occur.
"As a minister, I want to emphasise that such behaviour is unacceptable and assure the public that stricter consequence management will be implemented."
