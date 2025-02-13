Claims of corporal punishment at two KZN schools

It’s condemned any form of violence and ill-treatment of pupils, saying corporal punishment has no place in learning institutions.





The two schools in question are Hlangabeza and KwaMgaga High Schools.





The National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa has called on the department to hold those involved accountable.





"Corporal punishment in our schools will only contribute to the violent communities we come from and educators, more importantly, are role models to our young learners and responsible for molding them into responsible citizens, says KZN spokesperson, Thirona Moodley.





Corporal punishment will only encourage violence as a solution to challenges."





