Cholota’s urgent application to withdraw charges dismissed

Moroadi Cholota approached the court on an urgent basis to have the charges relating to the multi-million-rand asbestos project declared unlawful and unconstitutional.





She challenged her detention in the US following South Africa's extradition request, and her subsequent stay in the country's prison from early August until she was granted bail just over a week later.





The 37-year-old is set to appear before court in September.





Judge Mareena Opperman delivered her judgment on Monday, saying the reasons for the dismissal will be given at a later stage.





"The application in terms of rule 6 (12)(a) to enrol the matter as one of urgency and to dispose with the forms and service provided for in the Uniform Rule of Court is dismissed with costs."





