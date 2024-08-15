Cholota to continue bail bid on Thursday

Moroadi Cholota faces charges linked to the botched Free State asbestos project.





Her former boss and 16 others will stand trial in April next year.





The state is, however, opposing bail – citing that she is a flight risk – after she had to be extradited from the US.





During her previous court appearance on Tuesday, Cholota’s lawyers argued that her continued detention was unnecessary and unfair.





READ: Cholota bail hearing: State contends Magashule’s ex-PA ‘likely to evade trial’





The 37-year-old was detained in the US in April and has been in police cells since she arrived in South Africa last Friday.





The court ordered a postponement for the defence to reduce their response to the state’s comprehensive opposing affidavit.





In the document, the state contends Cholota is a flight risk and would likely evade trial as he has previously demonstrated her alleged unwillingness to cooperate with authorities.





But Cholota maintains her innocence and says she will attend all relevant proceedings in the matter.





