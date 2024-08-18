Child killed in Stanger car accident

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson, Sam Meyrick, says the car lost control while travelling Southbound on Sunday morning.

She says it came to rest on the N2 Northbound embankment.





“An 11-year-old child travelling in the vehicle at the time was declared deceased on scene. The child's grandfather was lucky to escape with minor injuries."





