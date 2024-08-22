Calls for probe into Vryheid police station misconduct

The DA says there have been claims that police officers are colluding with a municipal employee and a prominent businessman accused of cable theft.

Last week, police found stolen cables, two years after they had disappeared.

The DA's chief whip in the Abaqulusi Local Municipality, Swelakhe Shelembe, says the charges against the two suspects were dropped.

He says the municipality's opened more than a dozen cases of cable theft.

"We are still going to exhaust all other avenues because the municipality has opened more than 18 cases. There's no successful arrest on any of those cases and we feel that is done deliberately and it is sabotage to the municipality. The municipality has lost almost R45 million as a result of cable theft and damage done to infrastructure."

Police are investigating the matter.





