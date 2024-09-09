Call for thorough probe into sexual misconduct at schools

The group's Vee Gani has been commenting on a court case involving a suspended headmaster in Pietermaritzburg.

Parents and teachers at Merchiston Preparatory School have accused Llewellyn Bragin of sexual misconduct and intimidation.

Bragin denies the allegations and has, instead, accused the School Governing Body of financial misconduct.

He claims the accusations were fabricated to remove him.

A departmental probe cleared him of wrongdoing following his suspension last year.





Parents, though, protested last month, which prompted the governing body to seek an interdict to prevent him from returning to school.

Last week, the Pietermaritzburg High Court ruled in favour of the SGB to keep Bragin suspended pending the finalisation of a review of its application.

Gani says there are concerns over how the department handles such cases.

"It is very frightening that we can’t seem to have an understanding of where the department treats it in a manner that they should. If the SGB went to court and it cost the school money, if the SGB did that, they must be pretty confident about the complaints."





